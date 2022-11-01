PUNXSUTAWNEY — Every year, as the holidays approach, we think about those who are not prepared for the snow and dropping temperatures, especially children.
That is why Project Bundle Up is so important to the community.
With cold temperatures on the horizon, the Salvation Army of Punxsutawney held its annual winter clothing drive on Saturday, Oct. 22, allowing local kids and seniors to receive new coats, hats, gloves and boots at Walmart.
Lt. Matt Stacy, co-commander of the Punxsutawney Salvation Army, said the Salvation Army’s Project Bundle Up provides new winter outerwear for children and seniors who may have only previously worn secondhand coats, or no coats at all. The program not only protects them from the harsh elements but can also be a huge self-esteem booster as well.
“This holiday season, millions of Americans continue to struggle with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, inflation, evictions, job loss and more,” Stacy said. “The Salvation Army is committed to providing service and love to those in need this Christmas and beyond.”
Lt. Stacy Stacy of the Punxsutawney Salvation Army spearheaded this year’s local initiative. Registration numbers showed over 70 individuals participated.
