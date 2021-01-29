PUNXSUTAWNEY — Normally, when you hear that Groundhog Day is right around the corner, the first thing you think of is whether or not Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow.
Then, you likely wonder many people will be visiting our small town in the hills of western Pennsylvania, and third, what are the latest souvenirs that are flying off the shelf?
Bob Cardamone, the executive director of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, said that online sales of souvenirs are pretty much on pace as in other years; however, the sales in the “Phil’s Official Souvenir Shop” have not been quite as good, due in part to various reasons, but primarily because of the ongoing pandemic.
