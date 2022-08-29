BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Salary Board held a meeting recently to establish the base rates for non-union employees.
Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald said that he thought the base rate was for all non-union employees.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 10:05 am
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Salary Board held a meeting recently to establish the base rates for non-union employees.
Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald said that he thought the base rate was for all non-union employees.
“I see deputies listed on here and the deputies are all union at this time,” Gotwald said. “I was off when they had the meeting and I checked the employee numbers and none of my employees were listed.”
Scott North, county commissioner, said that their non-union employees should be listed.
Gotwald presented the employee numbers for the chief deputy and the deputy sheriff.
The board approved the base rate schedule for non-union employees.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.