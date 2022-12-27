BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Salary Board held its last meeting of 2022 and made some changes in salaries for county employees last week.
Herb Bullers, Jefferson County commissioner, chaired the meeting.
The salary board approved:
• A motion to increase the salary by 50 cents per hour for all non-union employees for 2023. These increases will take effect Jan. 1.
• A 1.016130 percent increase for all elected officials. These increases will take effect Jan. 1.
• A motion to set the mileage reimbursement rate at 50 cents per mile, commencing Jan. 1.
•. A motion to set the rate of all per diem employees at $10 per hour, commencing Jan. 1.
• A motion to set the ROW office solicitors rates for 2023 at $2,000 per year.
• A motion to set the rate for the Jefferson County solicitor CJ Zwick at $30,000 per year.
• An increase in non-union starting rates by 20 cents, commencing Jan. 1.
