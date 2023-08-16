PUNXSUTAWNEY — You’re invited to help support a youth ministry in Alaska, which is run by a Punxsutawney native and his wife.
Marc and Angela Lantz are currently in the Punxsutawney area, and have brought a little bit of Alaska back with them, as they will be serving sake salmon at their fundraiser.
“We’re celebrating five years of ministry in Alaska working with youth and young adults from rural Alaskan communities, many of which are only reached by airplane,” Lantz said.
A fundraising dinner featuring wild Alaskan seafood to support the ministry in Alaska, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive, Young Township.
The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Attendees are asked to RSVP, and can do so by texting or calling Lantz at 814-952-5944.