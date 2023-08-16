Marc Lantz fundraiser

Marc Lantz, Curtis Ivanhoff, Megan Johnson and Angela Lantz, fish in the Kenai River in Alaska for sake salmon, which will be served at their fundraiser to be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at FCOG in Young Township.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — You’re invited to help support a youth ministry in Alaska, which is run by a Punxsutawney native and his wife.

Marc and Angela Lantz are currently in the Punxsutawney area, and have brought a little bit of Alaska back with them, as they will be serving sake salmon at their fundraiser.

