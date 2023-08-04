PUNXSUTAWNEY — This weekend, there will be a special celebration as the congregation of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church mark their 130th anniversary.
Fr. Vasyl Kadar said they are planning a special Divine Liturgy on Sunday morning, celebrated by the Most Rev. William Skurla, the archbishop of Pennsylvania of the Byzantine Catholic Church.
Kadar said they will have special Divine Liturgy beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the church, located at 714 Sutton St., Punxsutawney.
“The current historic church building was constructed in 1904 as the church first began in Adrian,” Kadar said.
He said following the celebration, they will travel to Adrian to celebrate the anniversary with a dinner at the hall that is located there, which is larger than the social hall located adjacent to the church.