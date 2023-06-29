PUNXSUTAWNEY — Saint Francis University engineering students have been launching weather balloons in Punxsutawney as part of the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project.
Student project lead Hugh Flanagan said students at Saint Francis University are joining the project, which aims to launch scientific weather balloons during the annular eclipse in the fall and at the total solar eclipse this spring. He said the balloons they are launching have payloads that record a variety of information including pressure data, GPS data, temperature probes and censors, as well as other telemetry. He said one of the payloads includes a thermo-electric generator they are trying to create, which would use solar rays and a small greenhouse effect to produce electricity.