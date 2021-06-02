PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punx’y Saddle Club is gearing up to start its season with the Kickin’ Off Summer Show on Saturday at the club, located at 333 Saddle Club Road, Punxsutawney.
Linda Kuzemchak, vice president, said the club was founded in the 1950s and is a nonprofit organi- zation that offers residents of Punxsutawney and the surrounding areas a place to participate in equestrian activities.
The series brings riders and spectators from all over Pennsylvania to Punxsutawney to watch or participate in the events.