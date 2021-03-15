REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville lawyer Joe Ryan on Monday announced he plans once again to run for Jefferson County District Attorney.
“I chose to pursue law for one reason only: to prosecute crimes,” Ryan said. “To prepare to be your DA, I’ve dedicated my career to criminal law. Since 2005, I’ve had well over 40 trials, and represented hundreds of individuals. While I’m proud of my representation of every client, now is the time to fulfill my original goal.”
After more than 15 years of criminal litigation, the Republican candidate believes he has the experience and dedication to protect and represent the people of Jefferson County.
Incumbent DA Jeff Burkett, also a Republican, has held the office since January 1998, and has held off a few previous challenges from Ryan. The primary election is set for May 18.