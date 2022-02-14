The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties has announced that the 42nd annual Run or Walk for Someone Special will return to its usual April date, after two years of cancellation and rescheduling.
The race is scheduled for April 10 at the Sykesville Town Hall. In a release, the executive director of the Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, Carla Ferko explained the need to change the date to September last year, as well as the importance of the Run/Walk in funding the various programs the Arc supports.