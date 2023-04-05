SYKESVILLE — The annual Run or Walk for Someone Special will return to Sykesville at its usual time of the year — Sunday, April 16, at the town hall — organizers announced recently.
All monies raised at this event are used to provide children and adults with special needs, who reside in Jefferson and Clearfield counties, four summer camps. Organizers from the Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties are planning to have their first camp, for Punxsutawney residents, at the beginning of June, followed by the DuBois and Brookville/Brockway camps and concluding with autism camp the last week of the month. Organizers said the camps would not be possible without Run or Walk for Someone Special.