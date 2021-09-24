KANE — The Punxsutawney Chucks Varsity football team hit the road last night for one of the furthest schools in District 9, that of the Kane Wolves. With the season pretty much drawing to that middle part, both teams had something to prove and gain, as Punxsy and Kane are hungry for some wins.
For the Kane Wolves (2-2), things are stuck in the middle somewhere, as losses to Ridgway (42-6) and DuBois (34-6) were evened out with wins over Moniteau (21-6) and Bradford (32-18).
The Punxsutawney Chucks (0-3), on the other hand, went into the season with tough opponents and issues stemming from COVID. With a week one game with Clarion canceled due to COVID concerns, and losses to Karns City (42-8), Brookville (35-6) and St. Marys (41-21), the Chucks were ready to shake off the blues.
However, only one team could shake off the mid-season blues, and at the end of the night, the Wolves had earned a 29-0 win on their Homecoming night after being ravenous for the win, while moving to 3-2 in the season.