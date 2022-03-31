CLARION — Daniel E. “Rudy” Ruttieger, the inspiration behind the 1993 movie “Rudy,” spoke at Clarion University’s Marwick Boyd Auditorium on Wednesday night, telling his story from his early days in school to being accepted to Notre Dame University and playing for 27 seconds in a football game, to getting his story made into a feature film. Above all, Ruettiger emphasized to his audience not to give up on their dreams.
“Can’t talk to you much about football. I only played 27 seconds, and it took 27 years to play those 27 seconds,” Ruettiger said.
He said that to achieve your dreams, you must have a deep level of belief.