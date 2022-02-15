PUNXSUTAWNEY — State Route 3008 outside Punxsutawney has been reopened to traffic after a sinkhole that resulted in its temporary closure was repaired, PennDOT District 10 announced in a release Tuesday.
The road — portions of which are known at Number Eight Road, Perry Street and Wehrle Way — was closed between the intersections of Diamond and Gresock roads in Young Township and Delaware Avenue in the borough of Punxsutawney on Friday when a sinkhole appeared alongside it.
PennDOT said the sinkhole has been repaired, and the roadway has been brought up to grade. It will be paved over at some point this spring or summer.