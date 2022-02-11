INDIANA — A Punxsutawney area road is under temporary closure for repairs after a sinkhole opened up Friday, PennDOT District 10 announced in a release later the same day.
Signs and barriers have been erected at points along State Route 3008, also known in places as Number Eight Road, Perry Street and Wehrle Way, warning motorists off the roadway. The affected area is between the intersections of Diamond Road and Gresock Road in Young Township and Delaware Avenue in the borough of Punxsutawney.
The detour is South Main Street (State Route 436) to Sportsburg Road (State Route 3010) to Gresock Road. PennDOT estimated that the road will reopen Friday, Feb. 18, but noted that it may happen sooner depending on the speed of repairs.