PennDOT announced the upcoming resurfacing project on U.S. Route 119 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, will begin Friday and continue through fall.
The area is three miles south of Punxsutawney, Jefferson County.
It was previously announced the project would not begin until Monday, Aug. 2.
There will be daylight flagging from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to direct traffic throughout the project. Work includes milling, patching, paving, leveling, minor drainage and guiderail upgrades, along with other miscellaneous construction. Work and dates are weather dependent.
Crews from Derry Construction Company, Latrobe, will conduct the $2,165,474 operations.