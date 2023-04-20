PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s annual Radio Auction takes place this Saturday, April 22. Bidding starts with the first segment at 9 a.m. on local radio station WPXZ 104.1 FM; it can also be streamed online at wpxz10741fm.com. An open house to inspect the items for sale will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Krise Transportation, 1325 Scotland Ave. Extension. The number to bid is 814-503-0664.
Rotary Radio Auction returns this weekend
- By The Spirit
