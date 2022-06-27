PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the past several years, the Punxsutawney Rails-to-Trails board of directors has been discussing the need for signage on the Mahoning Shadow Trail. The cost of purchasing the signs has always been a major concern.
This year, RtT board secretary Susan Wolfe, who is also a member of Punxsy Rotary, suggested to Rotary that the project might be a good one for the annual Rotary District 7280 grant. The district grant is a matching grant with the Punxsy chapter, each providing up to $1,500 toward an approved project.
The club discussed and approved the project, as did the district. The Rotary grant is meant to be a hands-on project for the local chapter. This past weekend, members of Rotary and Rails-to-Trails met and completed the installation of signs.