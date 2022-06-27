Rotary sign installation

On hand for the installation of the first of many new trail signs on the Mahoning Shadow Trail were (from left) Rails-to-Trails president Matt Taladay, Rotary immediate past president Wendy Perry, RtT vice president Dan McGinley, Rotary president Lacy Bair, Rotarians Eric Lott and Jeff Long, Rotarian and RtT board member Bob Lott and RtT board member Pat “Ozone” Osikowicz. Missing from the picture is photographer and Rotarian Eric Good. This new sign is located at the Water Street trail crossing.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the past several years, the Punxsutawney Rails-to-Trails board of directors has been discussing the need for signage on the Mahoning Shadow Trail. The cost of purchasing the signs has always been a major concern.

This year, RtT board secretary Susan Wolfe, who is also a member of Punxsy Rotary, suggested to Rotary that the project might be a good one for the annual Rotary District 7280 grant. The district grant is a matching grant with the Punxsy chapter, each providing up to $1,500 toward an approved project.

The club discussed and approved the project, as did the district. The Rotary grant is meant to be a hands-on project for the local chapter. This past weekend, members of Rotary and Rails-to-Trails met and completed the installation of signs.

