PUNXSUTAWNEY — Each year, the Punxsutawney Rotary Club, in coordination with Rotary International, does a grant project that must benefit the community or a local non-profit organization.
This year, the Punxsutawney Rotary Club and Rotary International covered $3,000 worth of the cost for replacing an old shed for the Punxsutawney Salvation Army, located at 229 W. Mahoning St., in addition to demolishing and removing the old shed. The shed that was replaced was leaking, causing major concerns for the local Salvation Army.