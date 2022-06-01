PUNXSUTAWNEY — The blood screening events held by the Punxsutawney Rotary Club and the Punxsutawney Area Hospital with its professional staff as medical providers are set, and registration is now open.
The events will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 6 to 10 a.m. and on Saturday, July 23, from 6 to 9:30 a.m. They will be held at the Punxsutawney Area High School on North Findley Street. Participants are encouraged to schedule for the second week (July 23), as the first week and early times will fill up quickly. The second week will have shorter lines and less waiting. Reports are not determined by when you were tested, so going the first week does not necessarily mean you will get your results sooner.
The total cost for the basic panel for around 40 medical conditions is $70 per person. The PSA (prostate specific antigen) test for men over 40 is an optional test that can be done at this screening for a $22 added fee. Also, this year, a new optional test, the hemoglobin (A1C) test for monitoring blood sugar, is available to men and women for an added cost of $15.