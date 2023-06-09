PUNXSUTAWNEY — Registration has opened for the 2023 multiphasic blood-screening being held by the Punxsutawney Rotary Club and Punxsutawney Area Hospital professional staff and medical providers.
This wellness program has become an annual community event, regularly attended by as many as 1,000 individuals. Pre-registration is necessary, as walk-ins are not accepted.
Two dates are available: Saturday, July 15, from 6 to 10 a.m. and Saturday, July 22, from 6 to 9:30 a.m. Scheduling the second day is highly recommended due to shorter lines and less waiting. Appointment times on the first day fill quickly, particularly the earlier preferred time slots. Test results are commonly distributed after both events are finished.
To take advantage of this low-cost program, you must be registered no later than July 9 for the first day or July 16 for the second.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older. In most situations, Medicare does not cover the charge of these screenings.
Costs for the approximately 40 basic panel tests remain the same as last year at $70. Two additional tests can be added at a nominal cost.
• $15 for the A1C hemoglobin for men and women to monitor blood sugar levels.
• $22 for the prostate specific antigen (PSA) for men over 40 years.