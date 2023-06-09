2023 multiphasic blood screenings

The Punxsutawney Rotary Club and Punxsutawney Area Hospital have announced dates for this year’s multiphasic blood screenings: (from left) Roque Carrasco, Rotary, and Skylee McDonald and Rosalind Greene, Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Registration has opened for the 2023 multiphasic blood-screening being held by the Punxsutawney Rotary Club and Punxsutawney Area Hospital professional staff and medical providers.  

This wellness program has become an annual community event, regularly attended by as many as 1,000 individuals. Pre-registration is necessary, as walk-ins are not accepted. 

