PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club has named Carter Savage its boy of the month for November.
The son of Carrie and Chris Savage of Punxsutawney, he is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Snow this morning will transition to light rain this afternoon. High 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Rain likely. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 7:53 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club has named Carter Savage its boy of the month for November.
The son of Carrie and Chris Savage of Punxsutawney, he is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, Savage is a member of Bible Club, Foreign Language Club, Baseball Association and Varsity Club. He has played baseball in grades 9-12 and basketball in grade nine.
His honors include being named to the National Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars, and being a student of the month in 11th grade.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.