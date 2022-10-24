PUNXSUTAWNEY — Dawson Neufeld is the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s boy of the month for July 2022.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Dawson Neufeld is the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s boy of the month for July 2022.
The son of Dr. Todd and Jackie Neufeld of Punxsutawney, he is an honor student enrolled in the academy curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, he has been on Student Council since eighth grade (vice president in 10th, class president in 11th and executive board president in 12th). He has been in Robotics (8-12, president 11, treasurer 12), Foreign Language Club (9-12), Science Club (12), Bible Club (12), and has been a Student Ambassador (11-12). In school, he has been a member of the marching, pep and concert bands (9-12), WebMaster (11-12), Jazz Band (10-12), Powder Puff cheerleaders (11-12), Powder Buff players (11-12), and has also been a school board student representative (12).
