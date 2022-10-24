Dawson Neufeld

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Dawson Neufeld is the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s boy of the month for July 2022.

The son of Dr. Todd and Jackie Neufeld of Punxsutawney, he is an honor student enrolled in the academy curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.

