PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club announced Wednesday that Dominic Johns is its boy of the month for July 2023.
Johns is the son of Tara and Frank Johns of Glen Campbell. He is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, he is a member of the Music Theater Club; he has also been involved in Chorus, Music Theater, Show Choir, Powder-Puff and Powder-Buff, and was a Queen’s Court escort.
His honors include NJHS, Tri-M, Student of the Month, high honor student and being nominated for NSHSS.