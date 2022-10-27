Jacob Henretta

Jacob Henretta

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jacob Henretta, the son of Jamie and Brian Henretta of Punxsutawney, is the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s August 2022 boy of the month.

Henretta is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.

Tags

Recommended for you