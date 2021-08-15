The staff of the George C. Brown Community Pool invites everyone to the final $2 Tuesday of the season. The first 50 patrons on Tuesday will receive a free $2 concession voucher courtesy of the Punxsutawney Rotary Club. All patrons 55 and older will receive $2 admission.
Rotary joins $2 Tuesday at pool
