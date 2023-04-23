Rotary auction raises $33,0000

YOUNG TWP. — It was another successful year as the Punxsutawney Rotary Club held its annual auction, which was broadcast live over WPXZ 104.1 FM on Saturday from Krise Transportation in Young Township.
Punxsutawney Rotary Club president Roque Carrasco said he was very happy as to how everything went.
“We raised a total of over $33,000 during this year’s auction, and like all of our fundraising efforts we do, including our multi-phasic blood screening event we’ll do in July, we will donate 100 percent of the money raised right back into the Punxsutawney community as donations to local nonprofit orga-