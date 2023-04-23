Rotary auction raises $33,0000

The Punxsutawney Rotary Radio Auction was held on Saturday at Krise Transportation and was a huge success. Broadcasting during one of the segments over WPXZ 104.1 FM are Doug Chambers (left) and Lacy Bair, Rotary members, and Eddie G., WPXZ air personality.

 Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

YOUNG TWP. —  It was another successful year as the Punxsutawney Rotary Club held its annual auction, which was broadcast live over WPXZ 104.1 FM on Saturday from Krise Transportation in Young Township.

Punxsutawney Rotary Club president Roque Carrasco said he was very happy as to how everything went.

