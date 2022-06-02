PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Rossiter man faces charges including indecent assault and corruption of minors after allegations of sexual abuse of a juvenile, according to documents filed at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.
Oswaldo Rafael Romero-Posadas, 55, faces three charges of indecent assault and two of corruption of minors. One of each charge is classified as a felony three.
The investigation stemmed from a ChildLine report forwarded to Punxsutawney borough police in August, which referred to an incident that reportedly took place in January 2020.
The juvenile victim was interviewed at Western PA CARES for Kids, where she related that Romero-Posadas allegedly touched her inappropriately.
As police searched for Romero-Posadas, it was found that he was in Florida. On Feb. 23 of this year, police were notified that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had an outstanding warrant for Romero-Posadas’s deportation.
He was taken into custody on May 17 after police learned that he was in Punxsutawney.