ROSSITER — Earlier this month, on Sept. 10, the officers of the Rossiter Veterans Club and the American Legion Post 582 recognized their manager, Bob Spencer, and full-time bartender Vickie Burkett with a surprise party for their commitment and dedication to the Post.
Spencer and Burkett both were made honorary lifetime members.
“Our post is blessed to have them. During COVID, when our business struggled, Mr. Spencer continued to care for the post, most often without pay. Vickie started in 1998 and has given us 25 years of loyalty and dedication — she is always willing to put in the effort. Our post is very strong with a great core group of involved veterans, but covering the operating expenses of our post so that we can fulfill our objectives and purpose to our community doesn’t happen without these two doing what they do,” said Shawn Guidash, club secretary.