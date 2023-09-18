Rossiter Legion honors 2

The officers of Rossiter American Legion Post 582 present Vickie Burkett and Bob Spencer with their honorary lifetime member cards. Officers in the back row (from left) are Rick Fye, club trustee; Richard Meehan, club trustee; Chris Stamler, club trustee; Frank Pearce, club president; John Woods, post commander; and Shawn Guidash, club secretary.

 Photo submitted

ROSSITER — Earlier this month, on Sept. 10, the officers of the Rossiter Veterans Club and the American Legion Post 582 recognized their manager, Bob Spencer, and full-time bartender Vickie Burkett with a surprise party for their commitment and dedication to the Post. 

Spencer and Burkett both were made honorary lifetime members.

