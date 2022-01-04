Roethlisberger, Steelers top Browns to stay in playoff mix

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters Heinz Field for possibly the last time on Monday evening, as the Steelers defeated the Browns 26-14.

 Photo by Alan Freed/The Punxsutawney Spirit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger passed for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception in likely his last start at Heinz Field, and the Pittsburgh Steelers handled the listless Cleveland Browns 26-14 on Monday night to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Pittsburgh (8-7-1) needs a win at Baltimore next week combined with a loss by Indianapolis to Jacksonville to reach the playoffs for the 12th time in Roethlisberger's 18 seasons.

He hardly did it alone. Rookie Najee Harris ran for a career-best 188 yards and a touchdown, Chris Boswell kicked four field goals and T.J. Watt sacked Baker Mayfield four times to give him 21 1/2 on the season, one short of the NFL record set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in 2001.

Tags

Recommended for you