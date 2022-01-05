Roethlisberger ready for regular-season finale vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged his emotions were still high in the hours following a 12-point win against Cleveland on Monday night.
The Steelers quarterback insisted Wednesday morning he’s solely focused on Sunday’s regular-season finale at Baltimore, a game that will play a role in determining Pittsburgh’s playoff fate. But the 18-year veteran allowed himself to reflect one more time on his final game at Heinz Field.
“My family and I just felt so much love,” Roethlisberger said. “We were so thankful — from the fans, former teammates, the texts, and all of the many notes that were written on social media. It’s really hard to put into words. Like I said after the game, I wish I could bottle it up and keep it forever.”