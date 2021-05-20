PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Police K-9 Officer Fury received funding from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation this week.
Police Chief Matt Conrad said Thursday the donation from the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was for $8,000.
Conrad said he was thankful or the donation.
“Our K-9 program has been completely funded through private donations and relies on the generosity of others,” he said. “In the short time, our K-9 program has been established it has had a positive impact on Punxsutawney Borough along with the surrounding area.
“Mr. Roethlisberger’s generosity and love for animals will ensure the future success of the K-9 program in Punxsutawney.”