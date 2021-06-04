PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a vehicle fire that was knocked down by a bystander prior to their arrival at the scene on Rockland Avenue Friday.
No injuries were reported.
Responders were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to what was initially reported as a vehicle fire endangering a structure.
Elk Run’s Engine-30 and Central’s Engine-20-1 arrived on the scene, while all other units, including Lindsey Fire Company’s Engine-40, McCalmont Township and Big Run were canceled after it was established that the fire was not endangering a structure.