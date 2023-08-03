Barn mural

Kelly Porada of Punxsutawney, a well known local artist is pictured showing her update of the Moore family barn in Rochester Mills, which she originally painted in 2007.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

ROCHESTER MILLS — If you’re looking to take a peaceful drive in the country, why not head out to the road that leads to Rochester Mills and check out the beautiful barn-scape painting that was recently updated by a well known artist in Punxsutawney.

Kelly Porada first painted the mural back in 2007, and this summer she has been busy restoring it to its former glory.

