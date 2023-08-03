ROCHESTER MILLS — If you’re looking to take a peaceful drive in the country, why not head out to the road that leads to Rochester Mills and check out the beautiful barn-scape painting that was recently updated by a well known artist in Punxsutawney.
Kelly Porada first painted the mural back in 2007, and this summer she has been busy restoring it to its former glory.
“About 17 to 18 years ago, Bev Moore’s dad, Frank, called me up and asked me if I could paint a big American flag on his barn,” she said, adding that she wasn’t sure back in 2007 how he would’ve known that she could paint a mural on a barn.
Moore said that once Porada painted the flag on their barn, her talents were no longer a secret.
Porada said that this is a PA Century Farm, recognizing 100-plus years of owning a farm.