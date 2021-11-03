PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club has named Brayden Robicheau its boy of the month for September.
The son of Thomas and Rebecca Robicheau of Punxsutawney, is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, he has been a member of the Foreign Language Club (9-10), played soccer for four years, and was named to the National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society. His honors include being one of two chosen to play for the American Guild of Organists.