PUNXSUTAWNEY — Laura Rittenhouse, the Punxsutawney Career

Women’s Club Girl of the Month for October, is the daughter of Amy

Rittenhouse of Reynoldsville. 

Rittenhouse is a high-honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at the Punxsutawney Area High School

She has participated in a variety of sports during high school. She has participated in cheerleading (9-11), cross county and softball (9-12). In 11th grade, she was a District IX medalist in cross country and qualified for the state cross country championship meet. In 2019, she was a member of the District IX softball championship team. She also participated in indoor track in 9th and 10th grades, medaling sixth place with her distance medley relay team. 

