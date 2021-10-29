PUNXSUTAWNEY — Laura Rittenhouse, the Punxsutawney Career
Women’s Club Girl of the Month for October, is the daughter of Amy
Rittenhouse of Reynoldsville.
Rittenhouse is a high-honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at the Punxsutawney Area High School
She has participated in a variety of sports during high school. She has participated in cheerleading (9-11), cross county and softball (9-12). In 11th grade, she was a District IX medalist in cross country and qualified for the state cross country championship meet. In 2019, she was a member of the District IX softball championship team. She also participated in indoor track in 9th and 10th grades, medaling sixth place with her distance medley relay team.