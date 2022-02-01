PUNXSUTAWNEY — Rita Levy was named the 2021 woman of the year on Tuesday at the Groundhog Banquet.
Levy was absent from the proceedings on Tuesday, and her children, Rick and Beth, accepted the award on her behalf. In a recorded acceptance message, she expressed how welcoming the Punxsutawney community has always been.
“Hello, everyone, I am both thrilled and humbled to be named Punxsutawney Woman of the Year,” she said. “When I first moved to Punxsutawney in the 1960s, the only people I knew were my husband, John, and his brother, Sam. From my first day here, I felt welcome and at home. Everyone is so friendly, and I have formed so many great relationships here. I am proud to call Punxsutawney my home."