Ringgold VFC 60 years

Long-time members of the Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company (from left) Bernard Stanford, Lee Reed and Bill Snyder show off their fleet of apparatus as they prepare to celebrate their 60th anniversary this weekend.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

RINGGOLD — The Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company will celebrate its 60th anniversary this weekend.

Bill Snyder, one of the original members, said he was with the fire company at the very first fire it responded to: a bowling alley fire in New Bethlehem on March 17, 1962.

