RINGGOLD — The Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company will celebrate its 60th anniversary this weekend.
Bill Snyder, one of the original members, said he was with the fire company at the very first fire it responded to: a bowling alley fire in New Bethlehem on March 17, 1962.
“We just organized and we got the truck from Big Run, and it was on a Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. and we heard the fire siren,” Snyder said. “We were in our suits and we jumped on the truck, went to New Bethlehem to fight the fire; the bowling alley burned to the ground.”
Snyder said they were standing across the street and the brick facade fell at their feet.
Having come directly from church, they were wearing suits and ties.
“We stood there, and you could say we were the best dressed fire company there that day,” Snyder said, adding that they pumped water out of Redbank Creek into 500 feet of 2.5” hose split off into two 1.5” lines 150 feet long.