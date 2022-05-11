PUNXSUTAWNEY — Kierstin Riley, a current senior at Punxsutawney Area High School, has signed with Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a track and field athlete to start during the 2022-2023 school year.
During her participation with Punxsy track and field, Riley was ranked on the all-time Punxsutawney girls track and field performances: 12th in the 100-meter dash, fifth in long jump, 14th on her best 4x100-meter relay team, and 14th on her best 4x400-meter relay team. In 2021, Riley was ranked third in the long jump at the District 9 meet. During the 2021-2022 season, she placed first in the long jump at the Altoona Mountain Lion Classic and sixth in the long jump at the Mars Invitational. She is expected to perform well during the District 9 meet of 2022.
IUP is a Division 2 school that participates in the PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference). Current 2022 performances at IUP include jumps of 15’6”, 15’2”, 15’0” and 13’11.75”. With a current best jump of 16’1.5”, Riley looks to be a great addition to the field of competition. Looking to automatically qualify for PSAC championships, long jumpers have to hit 17’4.75 ”.