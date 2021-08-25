INDIANA — Dr. Sue Rieg, an experienced educator and administrator, has been selected to serve as Interim Dean of IUP’s College of Education and Communications.
Rieg began work in this role on Aug. 16, filling the vacancy created by Dean Lara Luetkehans, who began serving as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs upon the Aug. 20 retirement of Dr. Timothy Moerland.
“IUP was established as an institution to educate teachers, and teacher education is a key part of our portfolio today,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. “Having a strong leader of the College of Education and Communications is absolutely critical to our future. IUP is very fortunate to have someone with these great credentials to step into this role and keep us moving forward,” he said.
Rieg retired from IUP in June after 20 years of work as an IUP faculty member and administrator, most recently as assistant chairperson of the Department of Professional Studies in Education. At IUP, she served as dean’s associate for educator preparation, director of professional development school partnerships, director of field placements, chairperson of the department of professional studies in education, and as an assistant, associate and full professor in the Department of Professional Studies.