PUNXSUTAWNEY — After a missed year because of the pandemic, the Groundhog Club Inner Circle once again celebrated an in-person banquet on Tuesday, Groundhog Eve.
The special guest this year was KDKA’s Larry Richert, who has hosted the station’s morning news since 2001 and has been a constant presence at Groundhog Day for 30 years. He’s also the voice of NFL Films/Steelers Highlights and the public address announcer at Heinz Field.
“I basically have two halves of my life,” Richert said, “before Phil and since Phil,” and he credits most of the good parts to the latter category.