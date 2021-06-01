RICHARDSVILLE — The 53 veterans buried in the Richardsville Cemetery now lie under the Stars and Stripes.
On Memorial Day members of The American Legion Post 102 in Brookville dedicated a site in the 163 year-old cemetery for the ashes of retired American Flags.
To mark the site the Legion erected an illuminated flagpole, the first in that cemetery.
“We are honored to be able to pay tribute to our great Flag, the Flag that so many gave fought and died for,” said Post 102 Treasurer Steve Ent. “Without their sacrifice we would not be able to stand here today. We honor those who had the courage to take up this Flag and to answer the call of duty for the United States of America.
“We pray to all mighty God that this great Flag of red, white and blue, with 50 star and 13 stripes will continue to fly over the USA for another 245 years. We pray that socialism and communism will never replace what this Flag stands for. We pray this Flag continues to represent the land of the free and the home of the brave.”