PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pure Skin Esthetics cut the ribbon on Saturday. The business is owned and operated by Joelle Hoffman-Smith of Punxsutawney.
Hoffman-Smith is a registered nurse who opened her facial salon in November. She is currently in school to become a nurse practitioner and plans to specialize in dermatology and cosmetic services.
The salon offers facials, eyelash lifts and brow services. Services are by appointment only and can be made by calling/texting 814-247-7750, or by going to www.pureskinesthetics.com.