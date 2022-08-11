Community Medical Building

The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Penn Highlands Punxsutawney Community Medical Building on Thursday at the facility at 21911 Route 119, Young Township.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

YOUNG TWP. — Leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building.

The facility had the ribbon cut on Thursday, hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce.

