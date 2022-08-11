YOUNG TWP. — Leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building.
YOUNG TWP. — Leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building.
The facility had the ribbon cut on Thursday, hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce.
It is located at 21911 Route 119, across from Walmart.
John Sutika, president of DuBois Regional Medical Center, welcomed
those in attendance, including and public officials from Punxsutawney and Young Township.
“Everyone affiliated with this technologically advanced facility is anxious to show you this health and wellness center,” Sutika said.
