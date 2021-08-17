PUNXSUTAWNEY — Not only was the comb broken, the ribbon was cut at a new Punxsutawney business on Tuesday.
The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the Broken Comb Barber Shop, located at 99 North Gilpin St., Punxsutawney.
Brock James, the owner, had the privilege of cutting the ribbon with the pair of giant chamber scissors, which has cut many ribbons before.
He said the business has been open for about two months.
James said he was a diesel mechanic for a long period of time and was working in New Stanton when he was laid off.
“I decided to pursue a career in barbering. I always wanted to be a barber,” James said, adding that he even has a Broken Comb tattoo to go along with it.