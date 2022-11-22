Success Financial

The ribbon was cut at Success Financial Solutions, 210 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, this week: (from left) Abigail Fedigan, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president Katie Laska, Max Fairman, Izzy Fairman, Sami Fairman, Palmer Fairman, Amy Weaver, Letta Weaver, Reggie Weaver, Merritt Weaver, Jim Artman, Bobby Hartman, Amanda Teets and chamber vice president Stevette Rosen.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, OF The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The ribbon was cut this week at Success Financial Solutions in downtown Punxsutawney.

The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at the business’s new office at 210 W. Mahoning Street.

