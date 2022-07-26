Sharp's Auto Sales

The ribbon was cut on Saturday at Sharp’s Auto Sales & More at 17166 Rt. 36, Punxsutawney, in the village of Cloe: (from left) Carrie and Scott Sharp, and Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

CLOE — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon for a new business on Saturday at Sharp’s Auto Sales & More, located at 17166 Rt. 36, Punxsutawney, in the village of Cloe.

Scott Sharp co-owner with his wife, Carrie, cut the ribbon with the assistance of Katie Laska, chamber president, officially opening the store for business.

