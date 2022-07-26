CLOE — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon for a new business on Saturday at Sharp’s Auto Sales & More, located at 17166 Rt. 36, Punxsutawney, in the village of Cloe.
Scott Sharp co-owner with his wife, Carrie, cut the ribbon with the assistance of Katie Laska, chamber president, officially opening the store for business.
Sharp said this is the first time he’s had his own place, but he’s been in the business for 28 years and his wife for two and a half years.
“We’ve been open for two and a half months, and we’ve spent some time looking for the right place in which to start our business and Punxsy didn’t have a lot, so we decided to start right here,” Sharp said.
He said it was hard work to get the cars.
“We run two to three days a week so the lot is full,” he said. “We also sell a lot of cars, so they come in and go out as fast as we get them.”
Sharp said they specialize in second chance financing.
“Our motto is ‘Where credit is never an issue,’ and it’s really not,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you have bankruptcies, repossessions, charge-offs; it really does not matter.”