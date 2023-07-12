YOUNG TOWNSHIP — The Sandfly Brewing Company is holding its grand opening on Friday.
The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for them last week, as they prepared for their opening.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 10:54 am
Jason Huffman said they’ve had some soft openings last week for other local businesses that have supported them.
They have set up shop at what used to be the Hoover Car Wash and have transformed it into a craft brewing facility at 659 S. Main St., Young Township.
He said the doors will be wide open Friday, July 14, at 4 p.m.
