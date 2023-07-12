Sandfly Brewing Company

The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Sandyfly Brewing Company in their new location in Young Township: (front) Bennett and Katelynn Koppenhaver; Anna and Austin Huffman; (back) Mandi Perry, chamber; Mike Horner, part owner; Matt Koppenhaver, Jason Huffman and Jena Huffman, owners; and Renee Slusser, chamber. Part owner Kyle Lingenfelter is missing from the photo.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

YOUNG TOWNSHIP — The Sandfly Brewing Company is holding its grand opening on Friday.

The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for them last week, as they prepared for their opening.

