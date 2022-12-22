Photo Sensitive Cycling

The ribbon was cut this week at Photo Sensitive Cycling by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber for Commerce: (from left) Kim Neigh, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce board; Eddie Smith, owner; and Larry Chenoga, chamber board.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The ribbon was cut on Friday for a new business, Photo Sensitive Cycling.

Eddie Smith, owner, said they are located in what was the old Miracle Lounge building at  256 North Findley St., Punxsutawney. 

