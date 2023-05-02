N. MAHONING TWP. — The ribbon was cut last week at NuMedX in the former Longview School in North Mahoning Township.
Dr. Darren McAuley and Dr. William Reed have joined forces to bring a new kind of medical clinic to the Punxsutawney area.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 9:29 am
Reed has been practicing NuMedX on South Main Street, Punxsutawney, in a converted house for more than 20 years, with his specialty being chiropractic.
